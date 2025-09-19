Lacson presses for ‘receipts’ in flood control probe

MANILA – Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson on Friday said the Blue Ribbon Committee is waiting for “receipts” or proof to substantiate claims that senators received commissions from flood control projects, as Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva maintained their innocence.

Lacson, who chairs the panel, said former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineer Brice Hernandez must back his testimony with documents before the Senate or the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) can recommend the filing of charges.

“Kailangan natin ng malinaw na resibo kung sakaling gagawa kami ng rekomendasyon o ipapasa sa ICI. ‘Yan ang magpapatibay sa alegasyon na nagbigay siya ng 30 percent commission sa dalawang senador (We need clear receipts if we are to make a recommendation or pass the case to the ICI. That would support the allegation that he gave a 30 percent commission to the two senators),” Lacson said in a radio interview.

He said he is preparing a request to Senate President Vicente Sotto III to allow Hernandez to temporarily leave the Senate under escort to retrieve the alleged documents.

“Kung walang katibayan, mananatiling allegation yan pero kung meron sa Monday or sa next hearing, pwede namin i-recommend sa ICI or Ombudsman na file-an ng kaso (If there is no proof, the allegations remain. But if he produces documents in the next hearing, we can recommend charges before the ICI or Ombudsman)," he added.

On Thursday, Lacson confirmed budget allocations consistent with Hernandez’s claims: PHP600 million in flood control projects from unprogrammed funds in the 2023 General Appropriations Act allegedly linked to Villanueva, and PHP355 million in the 2025 budget tied to Estrada.

Both senators denied the accusations.

Estrada, in a statement, welcomed the ICI investigation, expressing confidence it will exonerate him.

“Gugulong na ang imbestigasyon ng ICI at umaasa ako na mabibigyan ako ng isang patas at makatarungang imbestigasyon, at tuluyang malilinis ang aking pangalan mula sa mga walang basehang akusasyon na ipinupukol laban sa akin (The ICI investigation will move forward and I expect a fair and just inquiry that will clear my name of baseless accusations against me)," Estrada said.

“It is my earnest expectation that the ICI will recognize and unmask Mr. Brice Hernandez for what he really is -- an incredible and unreliable witness whose allegations have repeatedly collapsed under scrutiny, and whose fabrications cannot stand against facts,” he added.

Villanueva, meanwhile, mounted an emotional defense at the hearing, saying the allegations were attempts to destroy his reputation and that of his family and church community.

“Nakakalungkot dahil 'yung tsismis is trying to destroy me, my name, our family, our loved ones. May mga anak din ako at higit sa lahat, 'yung simbahan na aking nire-represent, milyon-milyong tao na rumerespeto sa aking pananampalataya (It is saddening that gossip is trying to destroy me, my name, our family, our loved ones. I also have children and, above all, the church I represent, and millions of people who respect my faith)," he said.

Former DPWH construction division chief Jaypee Mendoza alleged that Villanueva requested up to PHP1.5 billion but was allotted only PHP600 million.

Former Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara, when pressed by Villanueva, denied receiving such requests. (PNA)