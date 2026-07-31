Lacson questions Alan Cayetano's sincerity over 'ceasefire' offer

MANILA – Senator Panfilo Lacson on Friday questioned the sincerity of former Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano after the latter allegedly sought a "ceasefire" through members of the Senate majority bloc but later publicly denied making such overtures.

The issue arose after Lacson exposed what he described as anomalous infrastructure projects in Taguig City, Cayetano's political bailiwick.

In a radio interview, Lacson said Cayetano privately asked at least five senators from the majority bloc to relay his request for a ceasefire and for the Senate to focus on legislative work.

"Where is your sincerity when you offer a ceasefire, then deny it at the first opportunity?" Lacson said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Asked if it was Cayetano who initiated the ceasefire proposal, Lacson replied: "That is correct, absolutely."

According to Lacson, Cayetano's efforts began on Wednesday last week when he approached at least five members of the majority bloc individually to seek an end to hostilities.

Lacson said the attempts intensified on Monday and Tuesday this week, with Cayetano allegedly asking one senator to relay the request. He added that the matter was discussed during the majority bloc's caucus and fellowship on Wednesday.

"I said let's first see if he can show good faith before we even consider giving any attention or room to the offer of a ceasefire," Lacson said, adding that Cayetano later answered that question by publicly denying making the overtures.

Lacson also cited what he described as another instance of insincerity involving Cayetano, saying the former Senate president had asked Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair Erwin Tulfo not to proceed with hearings on the alleged flood control scandal but later cast doubt on Tulfo's account when questioned by the media.

"Where is the sincerity?" Lacson said.

Lacson also recalled helping Cayetano during the latter's first Senate bid after an administration-backed namesake filed a certificate of candidacy, saying they were able to have the namesake disqualified.

Responding to Cayetano's reported call for the Senate to return its focus to legislative work, Lacson said the statement was ironic, arguing that it was Cayetano's leadership move on May 11 that disrupted the chamber's operations.

"He claims we should get back to work. In the first place, who disrupted and continues to disrupt the Senate's work?" he said.

Lacson said the Senate has remained focused on its legislative work since electing Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as Senate President Pro Tempore on June 3 and later as Senate President on June 17.

He said the Senate has already organized its committees, lined up legislative inquiries, and resumed committee work.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Lacson said he has already attended a briefing with the Department of Finance in preparation for the panel's legislative agenda. (PNA)