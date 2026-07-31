Lacson rejects ‘ceasefire’ offer from Cayetano

SENATOR Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has rejected a purported “ceasefire” offer allegedly relayed through back channels by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano amid the former’s exposé on alleged anomalies involving infrastructure projects in Taguig City, Cayetano’s political bailiwick.

In a statement, Lacson said the proposed ceasefire, allegedly coming from the same person who had “arbitrarily and indiscriminately” opened fire without provocation, was “hypocrisy aimed at buying time to recover and reconsolidate for his next sneaky move.”

“CEASEFIRE MY FOOT! Anong uri ng tao ang magdedeclare ng giyera, toy gun ang dala, at laway ang bala; pag na-confront ng bomba, magre-request ng ceasefire, pabulong pa? (What kind of person declares war armed only with a toy gun and saliva as ammunition, then quietly asks for a ceasefire when confronted with bombs?),” Lacson asked.

Lacson and his team earlier turned over documentary and testimonial evidence to the Office of the Ombudsman, which could serve as the basis for possible criminal and administrative cases against those found responsible for the alleged questionable spending of billions of pesos on government infrastructure projects, including Cayetano.

The evidence consists of official government records obtained from public databases, as well as documents and information provided by confidential but reliable sources.

The lawmaker claimed that the alleged anomalies in Taguig were more extensive than the questionable flood control projects his office had previously examined in Bulacan.

Lacson said the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee may also scrutinize the alleged irregularities during its ongoing inquiry into anomalies involving public infrastructure projects.

He said his office had prepared at least five case studies detailing the Taguig projects, which he expects will be presented if the committee decides to include the matter in its hearings.

On July 18, Cayetano, during a Facebook Live broadcast, questioned the “significant increase” in Lacson’s declared net worth based on his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) from 2022 to 2025.

In response, Lacson vowed to defend his integrity “with all his might,” saying it has been the cornerstone of his decades of public service as both a former chief of the Philippine National Police and a lawmaker. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)