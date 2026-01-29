Lacson seeks higher pay, stronger protection for sanitation inspectors

MANILA – Sanitation inspectors may soon receive higher pay and improved working conditions under a bill filed by Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson.

Lacson said on Thursday that he filed Senate Bill No. 1725, which seeks to modify the salary grade schedule of sanitation inspectors, enhance their benefits, and strengthen protections for their safety and welfare.

The measure also aims to professionalize sanitation inspection services through mandatory registration and accreditation.

“This bill aims to professionalize the health and sanitary-related services rendered by sanitation inspectors by requiring the registration and accreditation of the sanitation inspectors to ensure the healthcare and welfare of the community,” Lacson said in the bill.

He added that the proposal intends to improve compensation by upgrading position titles and salary grades nationwide.

“The bill further intends to positively augment and improve the basic monetary compensation of sanitation inspectors by modifying the salary grade schedule for all registered sanitation inspectors nationwide and correlating the existing position titles of SIs to the next higher salary grade,” he said.

Lacson noted that sanitation inspectors are authorized to enter establishments involved in the manufacture, preparation, and sale of food, exposing them to health risks, yet many remain underpaid.

Citing a 2021 joint statement by the Department of Health, World Health Organization, and United Nations Children’s Fund, he said the country has only about 2,700 sanitation inspectors, with 68 percent of cities falling below the standard ratio of one inspector per 20,000 population.

“Despite all the health hazards that a sanitary inspector encounters in the fulfillment of his or her duties, a Sanitary Inspector I only receives a monthly salary of PHP18,255,” Lacson said.

Under the bill, sanitation inspectors must be registered with and accredited by local health boards, with registries publicly posted in provinces, cities, municipalities, and barangays.

Accredited inspectors will be required to complete regular environmental health sanitation training within five years.

The measure grants accredited inspectors various benefits, including hazard, subsistence, laundry, and transportation allowances, health and medical benefits, GSIS insurance coverage, PhilHealth membership, longevity pay, free legal services, and preferential access to loans.

It also mandates compliance with occupational safety and health standards and requires local health offices to adopt measures to minimize sanitation-related risks. (PNA)