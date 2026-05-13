Lacson: Senate flood control probe findings ‘won’t go to waste’

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson assured the public that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s findings on alleged anomalies in flood control projects would continue to support ongoing investigations despite recent leadership changes in the Senate.

Lacson, who chaired the committee inquiry on irregularities in the implementation of government flood control projects, said the panel’s work had already contributed to the case buildup efforts of both the Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman through testimonial and documentary evidence gathered during the hearings.

“Our findings would not go to waste. First of all, we already contributed to the preliminary investigation of the Department of Justice and Office of the Ombudsman, through testimonial and documentary evidence,” Lacson said during a radio interview.

The senator issued the assurance a day after changes in Senate leadership triggered questions about the future of ongoing investigations, including the high-profile probe into irregularities surrounding government flood control projects.

Lacson explained that the committee’s updated findings had already become part of the public record after he disclosed the contents of the chairman’s progress report in a privilege speech delivered on May 5.

According to him, the speech effectively removed restrictions that previously prevented the public release of the evidence under Senate rules.

“With the privilege speech, the findings are already part of public record,” Lacson said, noting that the evidence may now be formally transmitted to investigating agencies for use in possible criminal and administrative cases.

He added that he had already ordered the forwarding of the committee’s evidence to the DOJ and the Ombudsman to aid in their investigations.

The Senate investigation on flood control anomalies has examined allegations of overpriced, substandard, and allegedly ghost infrastructure projects funded through billions of pesos in public funds.

The inquiry has drawn national attention amid recurring floods affecting several parts of the country despite years of heavy government spending on flood mitigation programs.

Lacson has repeatedly emphasized that accountability should extend beyond contractors and implementing agencies to include public officials who may have facilitated irregularities in project approvals and funding allocations.

The committee’s partial report has so far been signed by seven senators -- Lacson, Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, Bam Aquino, Raffy Tulfo, Risa Hontiveros, Erwin Tulfo, and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

Only two signatures are needed for the report to be sponsored and presented to the plenary.

If the report fails to secure enough signatures by the time the 20th Congress adjourns sine die on June 5, 2026, it will be placed in the archives.

In a statement sent to reporters, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano confirmed the transmittal of the Blue Ribbon partial committee report on flood control anomalies to the Office of the Ombudsman.

“The relevant information will be cascaded to the teams in charge of the different flood control cases for their perusal and use, if necessary,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)