Lacson submits evidence on Taguig anomalies to Ombudsman

SENATOR Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has formally submitted documentary and testimonial evidence to the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with alleged irregularities involving infrastructure projects in Taguig City, the political bailiwick of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

Lacson said the records his office turned over on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, could serve as the basis for possible criminal and administrative cases against those found responsible for the billions of pesos in questionable government spending, including Cayetano.

“We are looking at cases of plunder, malversation, violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), etc.,” Lacson said.

According to the senator, the evidence consists of official government records obtained from public databases, as well as documents and information provided by confidential but reliable sources.

The lawmaker claimed that the alleged anomalies in Taguig were more extensive than the questionable flood control projects his office had previously examined in Bulacan.

He alleged that investigators uncovered a combination of longstanding and newer schemes, including the alleged misrepresentation of an illegal reclamation project as slope protection works, purported ghost projects, instances of double appropriations, and the reuse of photographs from previously completed government contracts to support billing for new infrastructure projects.

Lacson said the projects under review cover the period from 2020 to 2025, during which Taguig reportedly accumulated P14.4 billion worth of infrastructure projects, with additional contracts still being monitored.

“We assure the Office of the Ombudsman, we won’t relax. We will ‘kalkal’ pa more! (We will dig even deeper),” Lacson said.

Beyond the Ombudsman investigation, Lacson said the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee may also scrutinize the alleged irregularities during its ongoing inquiry into anomalies involving public infrastructure projects.

The senator said his office had prepared at least five case studies detailing the Taguig projects, which he expects will be presented if the committee decides to include the matter in its hearings.

Lacson explained that while evidence had already been submitted to the Ombudsman, this does not prevent the Senate from conducting its own legislative inquiry should the committee determine that the information warrants further examination.

“‘Malicious pero delicious’ - bumigay na yata. Kung anu-ano na pinagsasabi. (Malicious but delicious. Looks like he’s starting to crack. He’s saying all sorts of things now.),” said Lacson.

“The public may partake of the ‘delicious’ part if they watch the Blue Ribbon Committee hearings, where the details of the truth behind the five Taguig case studies that we submitted to the Ombudsman will be exposed,” he added.

Cayetano earlier described Lacson’s exposé on the Taguig infrastructure projects as “malicious.”

Tension between Cayetano and Lacson flared up after the Taguig lawmaker questioned Lacson’s motives and credibility over his public disclosures on alleged irregularities in government infrastructure projects.

Lacson responded by asserting that his investigation was driven by accountability rather than politics, saying his commitment to integrity compelled him to pursue the matter regardless of the personalities involved. (TPM)