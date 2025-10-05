Lacson to step down as Senate Blue Ribbon committee chair

SENATE President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said on Sunday, October 5, 2025, that he will step down as chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which leads the chamber’s investigation into the alleged anomalous flood control projects.

Lacson said he will formalize his resignation as chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee during the plenary session when the Senate resumes.

He said he came to the decision after some of his fellow lawmakers expressed disappointment over how he has been handling the investigation into the flood control project anomalies.

“No amount of criticism from misinformed netizens and partisan sectors can distract or pressure me from doing my job right, but when my own peers start expressing their group or individual sentiments, maybe it is best to vacate,” Lacson said.

“Nevertheless, I will continue to fight a corrupt and rotten system in the misuse and abuse of public funds, as I have consistently done throughout my long years in public service,” he added.

Lacson took the helm of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee following the ouster of Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who was replaced by Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III on September 8.

On October 4, Lacson said he was suspending the panel’s investigation into the flood control anomalies until further notice due to the alleged unavailability of documents and scheduling conflicts. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)