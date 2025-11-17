Lady Falcons beat Fighting Maroons in UAAP women’s basketball

MANILA – Adamson University defeated University of the Philippines, 69-65, to gain a share of fourth place in the UAAP Season 88 women’s basketball tournament Sunday night at the SMART Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Kaye Pesquera and Shanina Tapawan drilled in respective free throws that cut the Fighting Maroons’ lead, 65-67, with one minute left to play.

UP's Kaye Pesquera missed her shot while Lady Falcon Kat Agojo scored on a layup to seal the win.

Nigerian center Kemi Adeshina had 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists as Adamson joined Far Eastern University in fourth place with 5-7 slates.

Cheska Apag added 17 points, four steals and two assists while Elaine Etang had nine points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Lady Falcons, who posted their biggest lead at 57-45, end of the third quarter.

“First of all, I just want to say, credits to the girls. There were some circumstances that are out of control, and the girls rose above that, rose above those circumstances. As what I always say, the girls will always play, and it’s up to them on how they counter those counter and overcome those circumstances,” Adamson head coach Jed Colonia said.

Camille Nolasco finished with 19 points, including seven straight markers in a 16-5 run as UP moved to within 61-62, 4:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lourna Ozar had 16 points and four steals while Achrissa Maw and Pesquera added 10 and nine points, respectively.

Adamson will face De La Salle University (4-7), while UP (3-9) will meet Ateneo de Manila University (7-4) on Nov. 19 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. (PNA)