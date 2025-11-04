Laiko presses 'cry out for justice' over corruption

THE Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas (Laiko) called on the Filipino faithful on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, to relentlessly call for justice over the anomalous flood control projects.

In a statement, the Laiko said it is necessary for the faithful to "cry out to heaven for justice" as the controversy involves billions of pesos that were meant to protect communities from floods but instead filled the pockets of politicians, contractors, and enablers.

"These ghost projects — unfinished, substandard, or entirely non-existent — represent not only stolen funds but stolen futures. They cry out to heaven for justice," it said.

"Their greed left entire barangays under water, livelihoods destroyed, and families grieving. These acts are not mere governance failures. They are grave moral sins against God and the Filipino people," it added.

It said it is also imperative that all public officials, regardless of political affiliation or position, be held accountable.

"No one is above the law. Justice demands that the corrupt be exposed, investigated, and prosecuted without fear or favor," said the Laiko.

And in a bid to let their voices be heard, the organization called on the faithful to join the second "Trillion Peso March" set on November 30.

"We invite all faithful citizens to join and cry out for justice, for change, and for true accountability. Let our voices rise above fear and apathy. Let our conscience awaken the nation. Let our faith move us to action," said Laiko.

"See you all on November 30. Let us walk together - faithful, fearless, and free," it added.

The Laiko is part of the Church Leaders Council for National Transformation, which is among the organizers of the "Trillion Peso March." (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)