Lakas-CMD, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas forge alliance

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) and Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) have joined forces for the upcoming May 2025 midterm elections.

Marcos witnessed on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the signing of alliance pact tagged “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas” of PFP and Lakas-CMD that aims to uplift the lives of the Filipino people under a unified “Bagong Pilipinas.”

Also present in the event were Lakas-CMD president emeritus Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and members of the two parties.

Marcos said the alliance is a significant moment for Philippine politics and public service as it would propel the country toward its transformation.

“We mark today a significant moment not just for Philippine politics, but also for the field of public service, as members of both parties formalize and build an alliance that will propel our country towards the Bagong Pilipinas that we envision,” he said.

House Deputy Speaker Jayjay Suarez said PFP and Lakas-CMD will field common candidates for the 2025 Senate elections, as well as for local posts.

“This [alliance] is for us to be attuned with policy directives of the President,” Suarez said.

“This will strengthen our position in ensuring that proper legislation is being implemented in the country,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)