Lamitan City declared free from Abu Sayyaf

LAMITAN City in Basilan has been declared free from the terrorist group Abu Sayyaf.

Mayor Roderick Furigay made the declaration during his state of the city report held at the Lamitan City hall complex in Barangay Maganda on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of 46 loose firearms, which included high-powered and low-powered firearms, as well as a hand grenade, voluntarily surrendered by barangay chairpersons from various barangays in the city.

Furigay said being free from the terrorist group means more business opportunities and development in the city.

In a statement, Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade, joined the historic declaration, which he said underscores the successful collaboration between local government units, security forces, and the community, emphasizing a unified commitment to lasting peace and development.

In his inspirational message, Basilan Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman said the declaration is not just a celebration of the absence of a threat, but also the presence of a hopeful future for Lamitan City.

“Together, we have shown that peace is possible. And together will build a future filled with opportunity and prosperity,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of a commitment to uphold the ASG-free status of Lamitan City.

Earlier in June, the municipality of Lantawan also declared being free from the Abu Sayyaf bandits. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)