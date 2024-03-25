Landbank eyes digital expansion, enhanced customer experience in 2024

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) is ramping up its digital transformation efforts this year to streamline operations and deliver top-notch customer experience.

Since assuming leadership in May 2023, Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz has prioritized the adoption of new technologies across the Bank’s operations to elevate customer convenience and accessibility to financial services.

“We are heavily investing in enhancing our digital infrastructure to ensure seamless service delivery across our online banking channels and traditional touchpoints. Our priority remains steadfast in delivering solutions and exceptional service to our valued customers,” said Ortiz.

This year, Landbank aims to reduce over-the-counter transactions in its branches by encouraging customers to maximize the Bank’s digital banking channels. These include the Landbank Mobile Banking App, the iAccess online retail banking channel, and the Link.BizPortal web-based payment channel for retail clients.

The bank targets to onboard additional government agencies, local government units (LGUs), private merchants, and other qualified institutions as billers in its digital channels, enabling more customers to make direct online payments.

Landbank is also poised to intensify its marketing efforts to encourage wider digitalization adoption among institutional clients. Digital solutions include the eMDS internet facility for national government partners, the LBCS electronic bulk disbursement facility, and the weAccess corporate internet banking platform.

As part of Landbank’s phygital strategy, selected branches across the country will implement an automated queuing management system with a teller interface to further cut processing time for over-the-counter transactions. The next phase of this project will allow customers to set appointments via an online pre-booking facility before visiting the branch.

Landbank has been implementing since 2018 the Digital Onboarding System (DOBS), which has helped simplify the account enrolment process and reduced the account opening time of customers from 45 minutes to 15 minutes or less.

Starting April of this year, interested customers may also open a Landbank account without visiting a branch through the new straight-through account opening feature of the Landbank Mobile Banking App. This will provide customers instant access to the Bank’s digital services, such as fund transfers, bills payment, e-commerce transactions, and cardless withdrawals.

For Landbank loan availers, the state-run Bank will likewise introduce innovative online lending platforms that will cater to LGUs and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These platforms will allow borrowers to apply for loans anytime, anywhere and enjoy a more streamlined loan process.

Landbank assured its clients that it will continue to invest in both technological solutions and human resources to proactively secure its systems and infrastructure.

“Ensuring data security and privacy is likewise a top priority for us at Landbank. We are implementing multi-layered security controls in our systems to provide safe and frictionless solutions for our customers,” said Ortiz.

The bank continues to remind and educate clients on cybersecurity best practices by consistently sharing security and anti-fraud tips on its social media channels.

These include the “Cyber Sigurista” campaign that utilizes various hashtags like #SafeModeMonday, #FraudFreeFriday, and #ScamAlert to raise awareness about emerging online scams and other fraudulent activities. (PR)