Laoag diocese opposes Ilocos Norte wind farm project

THE Diocese of Laoag has expressed opposition to the proposed offshore wind farm project in Ilocos Norte, saying it threatens the livelihood of small-scale fisherfolk and might damage the marine ecosystem.

In his manifestation, Laoag Bishop Renato Mayugba said they are not in favor of the proposed massive offshore wind farm projects spanning the coastal waters of Burgos, Bangui, and Pagudpud.

"The planned installation of floating wind turbines threatens to disrupt traditional fishing grounds, restrict access due to proposed no-sail zones, and potentially damage the marine ecosystems that sustain thousands of families in Ilocos Norte," said Mayugba.

"While we acknowledge the global push for clean and renewable energy, true ecological conversion demands that the pursuit of green energy must not come at the expense of the poor and the destruction of our local environment," he added.

The bishop noted how more than 6,500 municipal fisherfolk across Pasuquin, Burgos, Bangui, and Pagudpud face immediate economic displacement as the imposition of permanent 50-meter no-sail zones around massive turbines will wall off traditional fishing grounds.

"True human development cannot be built on the backs of marginalized coastal communities for the benefit of distant investors," he said.

He also said that the installation of heavy underwater foundations will permanently disrupt fragile marine habitats in Bangui Bay.

"Our common home is a gift to be protected, not a resource to be abused. We resist the destruction of God's creation under the banner of renewable energy," said Mayugba.

The prelate said issuing their position on the issue is in accordance with the "cry of the people," specifically the small-scale fisherfolk and coastal residents.

"We give voice to the collective indignation of the people of Ilocos Norte, who refuse to see their sovereign rights compromised," said Mayugba.

He said their position is also anchored on the Church teachings, including the principles of the papal encyclical, Laudato Si'.

"We declare that a true ecological approach must always integrate questions of justice. Our stance is not born of mere opposition to progress, but from a profound moral duty to protect human dignity and the integrity of creation," said Mayugba.

The bishop, then, called on the government to heed the call of the people in protecting their livelihood and the ecosystem.

"We demand that our public officials protect our communal waters and prioritize genuine human ecology over corporate greed," said Mayugba.

To note, the project seeks to create an offshore wind farm, which covers around 66,528 hectares off the coastal areas of Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, and Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte, by 2030. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)