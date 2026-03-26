Lapu-Lapu cop arrested in shooting of fellow officer

A POLICE officer assigned to the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) was arrested following a shooting incident involving a fellow officer.

In an interview, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the suspect, Master Sergeant Jomar Florentino, allegedly fired at the vehicle of Master Sergeant Jade Querubin on May 23, 2026. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. inside Haven of Peace Memorial Garden in Sitio Soong 1, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

Both the suspect and the victim serve in the City Traffic Enforcement Unit of LCPO.

“’Yung suspect ay may matagal na alitan doon sa kanyang biktima na walong beses niya binaril sa loob ng sasakyan… Ito daw ay long personal grudge between the suspect and the victim. Binanggit niya na ito daw ay matagal na hindi nagkakaayos, nagkakaintindihan, base sa kanilang mga trabaho,” Tuaño said.

(The suspect had a long-standing dispute with the victim, whom he shot eight times inside the vehicle... This was allegedly due to a long personal grudge between the suspect and the victim. He mentioned they had not been on good terms or seeing eye-to-eye for a long time based on their work.)

“Nagpopost daw online sa social media ‘yung parehong suspect at biktima kung saan sila ay naghahamunan na pumunta ka rito at magharap tayo at kung ano-ano pa at nung pinatulan ng biktima ‘yung hamon nung suspect na magkita sila sa isang private na cemetery na kung saan doon sila nagkita. Pagdating doon ng suspect ay binaril kaagad ‘yung sasakyan ng walong beses,” he added.

(Both the suspect and the victim reportedly posted on social media, challenging each other to meet and settle their differences. When the victim accepted the suspect's challenge to meet at a private cemetery, they both went to the location. Upon the suspect's arrival, he immediately fired at the vehicle eight times.)

Authorities charged the suspect with frustrated murder.

Officials relieved both personnel from their posts and reassigned them to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section.

The immediate supervisor of the involved personnel also faces relief from his post pending the investigation.

Police confiscated the issued firearms of both personnel. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)