Lasa Pop Up at La Vie En Rose

Together, they created a cocktail pairing dinner that consists of a degustation style dinner paired with Kat’s special concoctions. For starters, there is a starter of mushroom made three ways.

Next on the menu was Meadow -- a clam dish that was poached on white wine with bonito flakes, poached in bone marrow sauce.

Riptide was made to resemble back of the beach and the dish uses Hokkaido scallop, seared like a tataki, with green pea, jalapeño, piece and curry. The next dish was called Fragment, which is inspired by art, revealing something, squid ink tortellini, fresh mud crab, sauce made of champagne, apple brandy top of braised fennel, green apple, garnish with dill oil.

The Abyss is the last dish and was called as such because the seafood used is a deep sea fish, which is a black cod from Quezon, cured in miso, cook in olive oil till it’s soft, sauce lemongrass sauce similar to Thailand dish of tom kha gai. There is Basil puree with a hint of mushroom ketchup with a touch of a bit of whisky on the sauce.

Last but not the least is the Blood and game wherein the chef used wild game fuck from laguna that was dry aged for 15 days, Pan seared glaze with honey and Duck rubbed with lavender with also the Leg of duck turner into sausage while the beetroot was poached in red wine.

Kat’s intoxicating cocktail list started with White on white. The drink was called as such because all components are colored white Prosecco granita, Pear juice with cardamom, with a unique combination of Yakult and elderflower , and lastly that gives its sweet tinge are Muscat grapes from Japan. The second drink Kat made was Bewitched -- an heirloom gingersnap recipe orange and ginger gel.

Dinner: P3,900 + 10 percent service charges

Cocktail Pairing: P1,500 + 10 percent service charge

Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. For reservations, please call +63 956 457 6850

