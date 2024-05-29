Last call for entries to 72nd Palanca Awards

CALLING all aspiring Palanca awardees!

Submit your entries to the 72nd Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature before the deadline on May 31, 2024.

Official contest rules and forms are available at the Palanca Awards website under the Contest page. Inquiries may be directed to Ms. Leslie Layoso or Ms. Susan Castillo via email at <cpfoundation@palancaawards.com.ph> or landline at (632) 8843-8277 / (632) 8478-7996.

All submissions must be accomplished online via the Palanca Awards website <http://www.palancaawards.com.ph/>. The Carlos Palanca Foundation WILL NOT ACCEPT PRINTED AND EMAIL submissions for all categories.

All 22 categories open this year

The most prestigious literary competition in the Philippines, the Palanca Awards is open to all Filipino citizens or former Filipino citizens of all ages, based locally or abroad. Authors may join any number of categories but may only submit one (1) entry per category, as follows:

* Novel and Nobela;

* English Division -- Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-act Play, and Full-length Play;

* Filipino Division -- Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tula Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula;

* Regional Languages Division -- Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano;

* Kabataan Division -- Kabataan Essay (English) and Kabataan Sanaysay (Filipino)

> Kabataan Essay: Today’s youth are deeply influenced by technological advancements in social media and AI. How can the government and families help the youth harness its transformative potential while mitigating inherent risks as they navigate the digital landscape?

> Kabataan Sanaysay: Lubhang naiimpluwensyahan ang mga kabataan ngayon ng pag-unlad ng teknolohiya ng social media at AI. Paano matutulungan ng pamahalaan at mga pamilya ang mga kabataan na pagyamanin ang kakayahan nitong magdulot ng pagbabago habang nilulupig ang mga kaakibat na panganib ng kanilang pagbabaybay sa digital na mundo?

For the Novel and Nobela categories, published works that were first published within two years between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2024 and unpublished works may be submitted. Only unproduced works may be entered in the Dulang Pampelikula category.

For the other categories, published/produced works which were first published or first produced between June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024 and/or unpublished/unproduced works, may be entered in the contest. A work that has been awarded a prize in another contest before midnight of 31 May 2024 is not qualified.

A special ceremony later this year will be held to honor all winners. Stay tuned for further announcements by following the CPMA website and CPMA Facebook <fb.com/palancaawards>. (PR)