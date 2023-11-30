Last working day of November is ‘National Bike-to-Work Day’

DID you know that today, November 30, 2023, has been declared the National Bike-To-Work Day?

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made the declaration through a proclamation issued on November 28 as part of the government’s efforts to raise public awareness on the viability of cycling as a mode of transportation and promote active transport in the Philippines.

The two-page Proclamation 409 was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on November 28. It declared the last working day of November of every year as the "National Bike-to-Work Day," highlighting the need to raise public awareness on the viability of cycling as mainstream mode of transportation in order to further improve cycling infrastructure in the Philippines.

The proclamation also aims to promote a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature, ensure a balance between development and environmental protection, and maintain a quality of air that protects human health and welfare.

“The Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 underscores the need to develop active transport network, and accord highest priority to pedestrians and cyclists in the hierarchy of road users,” the proclamation stated.

“The post-pandemic ‘New Normal’ requires the adoption of measures to enable safe, independent, physically-distanced travel, especially for essential workers, so that the country is better prepared in the event of another health emergency,” it added.

Marcos designated the Inter-Agency Technical Working Group on Active Transport (IATWG-AT) of the Department of Health (DOH) to lead, coordinate and supervise the observance of the “National Bike-to-Work Day.”

He also mandated the IATWG-AT to identify the programs, projects and activities for the annual celebration as he urged both the public and private sectors to support to the yearly “National Bike-to-Work Day.” (PR/LMY)