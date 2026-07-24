Latest Chinese illegal actions in BdM undermining int'l maritime rules

MANILA – China's harassment actions against Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels going about their peaceful and lawful missions mission near Bajo de Masinloc (BdM) in the West Philippine Sea undermines peace and international maritime rules, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Friday.

"The China Coast Guard (CCG)'s dangerous and coercive actions against Philippine civilian and government vessels engaged in a legitimate mission undermine regional peace and disregard international maritime rules," AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Navy reservist Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said when asked for a comment regarding this latest Chinese illegal and aggressive action against Philippine law enforcement vessels.

The PCG and BFAR were engaged in a fuel subsidy mission, the so-called "Kadiwa ng Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda" program, which provides fuel subsidies to Filipino fisherfolk amid rising fuel prices, when harassed by CCG ships with water cannons and dangerous maneuvers.

“The mission proceeded despite illegal, coercive, and aggressive actions by the CCG,” the PCG reported.

Trinidad said the AFP expressed its full support to the PCG and BFAR in the lawful performance of their mandate to protect Filipino fishermen and upholding the country’s rights in the WPS.

He stressed that all Philippine activities within the country's exclusive economic zone are consistent with international law, including United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

"We remain committed to supporting whole-of-government efforts to safeguard our maritime interests and defend national sovereignty in accordance with the Constitution and international law,” he added. (PNA)