Laurel’s appointment meets mixed reactions from agri stakeholders

A FISHERMEN’S group, which had previously opposed the appointment of Francisco Tiu Laurel as the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA), challenged him on Friday, November 3, 2023, to turn downliberalization policies that allows the importation of agricultural and fisheries products, which have a detrimental impact on local food producers.

In a statement, Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusing Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) urged Laurel to strengthen local production by renouncing liberalization policies on the importation of agricultural and fisheries products.

It noted that from 2018 to 2022, the country imported 200,000 metric tons of various pelagic fishes.

“This is an insult not only to us being an archipelagic country, but also to millions of Filipinos involved in the fishing sector,” the group said.

“The DA Secretary should know that opening floodgates for imported fishery products poses drastic impacts to the livelihood of local fisherfolk. Cheap and inferior quality imported fish causes further price drop of local fishery products,” it added.

The group also called for assistance to fishermen during natural calamities, including ecological disturbances like fish kills and red tide, as well as the provision of sufficient production subsidies amid the non-stop oil price hikes and inflation.

They also call for the DA, particularly Laurel to ensure the Filipino fishermen are able to to fully utilize the country’s marine and aquatic resources within the territorial and traditional fishing grounds and to prohibit all forms of conversion and reclamation of coastal communities and fishing grounds that cause displacement of fisherfolk and irreversible destruction of marine and aquatic resources.

“These are all doable measures to ensure that the country will not fall short on fisheries production and that our country can be food self-sufficient. All it takes is political will from the new agri chief to stand alongside the fisherfolk and farmers for significant and genuine reforms in the agriculture and fisheries,” Pamalakaya national chairperson Fernando Hicap said.

A month ago, Pamalakaya expressed alarm over Laurel's possible appointment as DA secretary, potentially replacing President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., noting that his company was involved in a form of reclamation in coastal areas and municipal waters.

Laurel is the President of Frabelle Fishing Corporation and Markham Resources Corporation as well as the chairman of the Westpac Meat Processing Corporation and Bukidnon Hydro Energy Corporation.

Meanwhile, other agricultural groups such as the Philippine Rice Stakeholders Movement (Prism), Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag), Meat Importers and Traders Association (Mita) and Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) welcomed Laurel’s appointment as they expressed support to his leadership to the agency.

In a statement, FFF said they are hoping that Laurel will listen closely and act promptly on their concerns, particularly small farmers, municipal fishers and other disadvantaged members of the agricultural sector.

The Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. said they are confident that Laurel as a “proven and tested agribusiness entrepreneur” will be able to manage the agriculture portfolio efficiently and well. (SunStar Philippines)