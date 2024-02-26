Law granting cash incentives to elderly 80 to 95 years old signed

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law on Monday, February 26, 2024, a measure granting additional cash incentives to octogenarians and nonagenarians, or elderly people aged 80 to 95 years old.

Marcos signed Republic Act (RA) 11982, or the Amendments to the Centenarians Act of 2016, which expands the coverage of RA 10868, or the Centenarians Act of 2016, to include all Filipinos, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad to be a recipient of a cash gift worth P10,000 upon reaching the age of 80 and every five years thereafter, or until the age of 95.

During the ceremonial signing of the law, Marcos said the law is a homage to the Filipino trait of compassion, and in the Philippine culture, this shows more kindness and compassion to the elderly.

“We do, after all, stand on the shoulders of these giants,” he said.