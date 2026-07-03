Lawmaker backs PH animal vaccine dev’t program

MANILA – Abra Lone District Rep. JB Bernos on Friday said the launching of the Animal Vaccine Development Program (AVDP) by the Department of Agriculture would prove crucial in building a more resilient livestock sector and promote food security in the country.

“Our ability to develop our own animal vaccines could mean easier and greater access to cheaper vaccines that could possibly be more effective at battling local pathogen strains," the lawmaker said in a statement.

“Kung may kapabilidad ang Pilipinas lumikha ng bakuna, magiging mas matatag at malusog ang ating mga alagang hayop at masisiguro natin ang supply ng pagkain (If the Philippines has the capability to make its own vaccines, livestock would be more healthy and resilient, and we could ensure stafood supply),” Bernos said.

The DA, in partnership with the DA-National Livestock Program, Bureau of Animal Industry, Philippine Carabao Center, and Central Luzon State University, launched the AVDP on June 15.

Under the program, a Biosafety Level 3 facility will be established for the safe handling of high-risk animal pathogens and acceleration of vaccine development.

The laboratory will also support advanced research, technical training and disease preparedness efforts. The program will focus on vaccine candidates for ASF and foot-and-mouth disease.

According to the DA, the program has a funding of PHP140.9 million spread across three years: PHP77.6 million for this year, PHP30.6 million for 2027 and PHP32.7 million for 2028.

Bernos, a member of the committee on agriculture and food, underscored the need for the country to be able to develop its own animal vaccines and not relying on imported vaccines.

“Local vaccines will be cheaper, tailored to area-specific strains, and ensure that our supply is stable even amid global shortages,” he said.

“I also believe that we have enough brilliant scientists who are more than capable of developing the vaccines that we need. Kailangan lamang natin silang bigyan ng sapat na suporta (We only need to provide them with ample support)." (PNA)