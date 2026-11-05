Lawmaker calls for stronger crackdown against scam hubs

MANILA – A vice chairperson of the House Committee on Public Order and Safety has called on authorities and concerned government agencies to intensify the crackdown on illegal gaming and scam operations in the country.

In a statement Thursday, Abra Lone District Rep. JB Bernos stressed that “we must strengthen our efforts against illegal gaming and scam operations to ensure that we are not seen as the new haven for such activities.”

“Failure to do so would basically be an open invitation to other syndicates that illegal activity can be conducted here with minimal consequences.”

Authorities have recently conducted a series of raids across the country.

On Oct. 22, the National Bureau of Investigation rounded up 200 Vietnamese during the raid of a scam hub in Subic, Olongapo City.

Earlier on Oct. 12, a joint operation by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Bureau of Immigration resulted in the arrest of 76 foreigners – 74 Chinese and two Myanmar nationals – at a suspected illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator facility allegedly used for online scamming near Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

A raid on a scam hub in Zamboanga Sibugay on Oct. 2, meanwhile, led to the arrest of 244 foreigners, mostly Chinese nationals.

Bernos stressed the importance of coordinating with neighboring countries, noting that syndicates are shifting their operations to the Philippines amid intensified crackdowns across Southeast Asia.

“There is value not only in intelligence-sharing but also in the exchange of best practices,” the lawmaker said.

He also called on authorities to investigate who the local partners of these illegal operators are and pursue them.

“Hindi makakapag-operate ang mga ito nang walang tulog mula mismo dito sa loob ng ating bansa. Kaya kailangang matukoy natin kung sino ang mga ito at siguruhing mapanagot sila sa batas (They cannot operate without local assistance from within our country. That is why we need to identify who they are and ensure they are held accountable under the law).” (PNA)