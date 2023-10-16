Lawmaker: Institutionalize declaration of February 25 as holiday

The lawmaker filed the bill after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. did not include February 25 in the list of holidays for 2024. Over the past years, February 25 was declared a special non-working holiday.

Under Lagman’s proposed measure, the Edsa Commission, which was created in accordance with Executive Order 82 series of 1999, will be reconstituted for the planning and implementation of appropriate ceremonies across the country for the celebration of the Edsa People Power Anniversary.

The Executive Secretary will serve as the chairperson of the commission, while the members include the secretaries of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of Labor and Employment, and the chairpersons of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, Commission on Human Rights, Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission, Families of Victims of Involuntary Disappearance, Task Force Detainees of the Philippines and Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates.

There will also be one representative each from the private sector and the academe in the commission.

At least P10 million will be appropriated to the commission each year under the General Appropriations Act for its operation together with private donations, which will be subject to usual accounting rules and procedures and audit by the Commission on Audit.

In a statement on Saturday, October 14, Lagman said the administration’s failure to celebrate February 25 as a regular public holiday is a continuing “distortion of the verities about the evils and repression of the Marcos martial era.”

February 25 commemorates the Filipino people’s success in ousting the dictator Marcos, who had to eventually flee to Hawaii where he was in virtual captivity until his death in Honolulu on September 28, 1989.

“Ever since, the Philippines has marked February 25 as a day of national celebration, irrespective of whether or not it falls on a Sunday,” he said.

“The more Marcos Jr. would sweep under the rug of historical perfidy the profligacy and oppression of his father’s dictatorship, the more unreachable reconciliation and justice will be,” he added.

In a statement on Friday, October 13, 2023, Malacañang said February 25, 2024 was excluded from the list of holidays since it falls on a Sunday.

"There is a minimal socio-economic impact in declaring such a day as a special non-working holiday since it coincides with the rest day for most workers/laborers," it said.

For this year, instead of celebrating the Edsa People Power Revolution anniversary on the day itself, February 25, which falls on a Saturday, Marcos moved it to February 24, 2023, a Friday, to give way to a long weekend “to enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics.” (SunStar Philippines)