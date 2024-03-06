Lawmaker seeks inquiry into NAIA pests issues

A LAWMAKER from the House of Representatives is seeking the conduct of a probe into pests issues at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), raising the need to address it immediately along with other concerns.

House Deputy Minority Leader and OFW Party List Representative Marissa Magsino filed House Resolution 1615, noting the impact of such concern to the country’s image on top of other issues, especially the long lines in immigration and check-in counters, and traffic congestion in the airport vicinity.

She made the call after videos showing bed bugs, rats and cockroaches that were seen at the NAIA went viral online. Several passengers had bed bugs bite after sitting in the chairs within the terminals.

“While these incidents initially highlight the inefficiency of the airport's pest control and maintenance systems, they raise more significant concerns regarding public health safety,” said Magsino.

“We recognize that the officials of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) immediately addressed the complaints on bed bugs, rats, and cockroaches in NAIA. However, we have to look into the compounded issues, more so since NAIA has revenues to address basic operational concerns such as sanitation and congestion,” she added.

Aside from tourism, Magsino said the country’s main gateway also plays a crucial role in labor migration, as air transport plays a crucial role in the migration corridors between a labor-sending country like the Philippines and the host country and vice versa.

Magsino also noted that in 2023, the net income from terminal fees, concession privileges and aeronautical fees of Manila International Airport Authority stood at P3 billion.

“Kaya’t tayo’y nagtataka kung bakit ang sanitation at traffic congestion sa palibot ng NAIA ay malaking isyu kung may pondo naman sa maayos na pagpapatakbo ng ating paliparan. Nais lamang natin malaman ang puno’t dulo nito upang magkaroon ng komprehensibong solusyon,” she said.

(That's why we wonder why sanitation and traffic congestion around NAIA is a big issue when there are funds for the proper operation of our airport. We just want to know the root and end of it to have a comprehensive solution.)

“Sa pagsalang ng hearing, mabibigyan din ng pagkakataon ang ating MIAA officials na ipaliwanag ang kanilang mga hakbang na ginagawa (During the hearing, our MIAA officials will also be given the opportunity to explain the steps being taken). In the end, we all just want to push for NAIA's competitiveness as an international gateway and safeguard the interests of passengers, especially our OFWs,” she added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)