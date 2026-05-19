Lawmaker to Ombudsman: Probe P4.4B anomalous Davao flood control projects

HOUSE Deputy Minority Leader Antonio Tinio has urged the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate the alleged anomalous P4.4 billion worth of flood control projects in Davao City’s First District.

In a letter to Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, Tinio said that based on their review, of the 121 flood control projects implemented in the district through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) from 2019 to 2022, 80 showed irregularities, including:

* Overlapping, wherein two contracts allegedly funded construction on identical river sections, raising concerns over possible duplicate payments or ghost projects amounting to a total of P135 million.

* Double funding, wherein the same project worth P115 million appeared twice in the 2020 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and was awarded to two different contractors.

* Eight projects worth P425 million were reportedly implemented in locations different from those authorized. The project was also allegedly significantly shorter than appropriated but contractors allegedly received nearly full payment.

* 65 contracts worth P3.56 billion allegedly lacked key details, such as station numbers or project lengths, making verification difficult and raising concerns about possible ghost projects.

* Ten contracts worth P623 million also allegedly had no corresponding line item in the GAA.

* 10 contracts amounting to P713 million reportedly remain unfinished years after their expiry dates. Three were paradoxically tagged as “100 percent complete” while still marked “on-going,” while one project, the Matina Pangi Bridge 3, was reportedly only 64 percent complete after five years.

Tiñio also claimed in his letter that 49 of the 80 red-flagged contracts were congressional insertions, all concentrated in Davao City’s First Legislative District.

“We respectfully urge the Ombudsman to conduct a thorough investigation of these flood control projects, with priority attention to physical verification of incomplete and ‘100% complete but On-Going’ projects,” Tinio said.

The lawmaker tagged Genesis 88 Construction as the biggest contractor in the flood control projects in Davao City’s First Legislative District.

The firm, which was owned by Glenn Escandor, whom Tiñio said was the former sports adviser of former President Rodrigio Duterte, bagged 10 contracts worth P713 million, while five other contractors accounted for 53 percent of the “red-flagged” projects.

“The Ombudsman previously said they are in the thick of preparing the flood control cases to be filed against senators. This is an opportunity for us to inform the Ombudsman that we did due diligence in examining these contracts and asking an investigation based on the data we have gathered,” Tinio told reporters in an interview.

Paolo “Pulong” Duterte is Davao City’s First District representative from 2019 up to present.

In a statement, the younger Duterte slammed Tiñio for focusing on his jurisdiction while turning a blind eye on larger controversies hounding the country in a bid to “demonize the Duterte family.”

“It is deeply ironic that Antonio Tinio now wants to parade himself as a crusader against corruption and flooding issues in Davao City, when the entire country is currently witnessing what many are calling the biggest corruption controversy in Philippine history unfolding under the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his son Sandro Marcos, and cousin Martin Romualdez,” he said.

Duterte cited records from the DPWH Davao showing completed and above-standard infrastructure projects in Davao City, including roads, drainage systems and bridges, from 2020 to 2022 amounting to approximately P49.84 billion.

He said Tiñio should instead focus on fight for educators, classrooms, salaries, and the future of Filipino students as the representative of ACT Teachers party-list.

“Instead, Tinio has become a full-time anti-Duterte political operator whose press conferences now outnumber his actual initiatives for teachers. The public can clearly see the pattern-selective outrage, selective investigations, and selective courage,” said Duterte.

“Flooding is a national problem requiring serious engineering, long-term planning, and cooperation among agencies - not grandstanding before cameras and carrying stacks of folders to create headlines,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)