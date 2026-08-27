Lawmaker urges LGUs to ‘rescue buy’ farmers’ surplus crops

MANILA – A member of the House of Representatives committee on local government urged local government units to explore “rescue buy” operations for farmers’ crops to prevent produce dumping due to oversupply.

This as reports of dumping of crops once again circulate, with truckloads of carrots and cabbage reportedly being dumped by the roadside in Tublay, Benguet, with farmers blaming an oversupply and lack of buyers.

“Bilang frontliner at pinakamalapit na unit ng pamahalaan sa komunidad, maganda siguro kung tayo na rin ang manguna sa pagsalba sa ating mga magsasaka para hindi masayang ang pinagpaguran nila (As a frontliner and the nearest local government unit to the community, it would be best if we take the lead in rescuing our farmers so that the fruits of their labors won’t go to waste),” Abra Lone District Rep. JB Bernos said in a news release.

The lawmaker said that purchased crops could then be distributed to help struggling families meet their food needs.

“May mga model LGUs na tayo na bumibili ng mga produkto ng ating mga magsasaka’t mangingisda at ipinamimigay ito lalo na sa panahon ng sakuna (We already have some model LGUs that buy produce from farmers and fisherfolk and distributed them, especially during calamities),” he noted, citing efforts to save both crops and animal produce during typhoons and other disasters.

He also backed Education Secretary Sonny Angara’s proposal to use surplus vegetables in the government’s expanded school feeding program.

Angara recently said the Department of Education is exploring ways to use surplus fresh vegetables in school feeding programs, which now reaches 4.6 million beneficiaries, including Kindergarten and Grade 1 learners. (PNA)