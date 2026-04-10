Lawmaker vows to push for Pag-asa Island facilities upgrade

MANILA – Senator Erwin Tulfo on Thursday vowed to push for funding in the 2027 national budget to upgrade facilities and improve living conditions in Pag-asa Island, citing the need to support both residents and stationed personnel in the country’s western outpost.

In a chance interview during his visit to the island, Tulfo said he would push for allocations under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) to rehabilitate damaged structures, including the municipal hall and other key facilities.

“Makikita mo naman sira-sira yung mga bahay (You can see that the houses need repairs). I will definitely propose to fix all these buildings,” he said.

The senator said infrastructure upgrades would include the construction of a barangay health center, housing improvement, and the development of basic community facilities to address immediate needs.

He also noted the importance of establishing a port and improving transport access, citing plans to coordinate with the Philippine Ports Authority and the Department of Transportation.

Aside from infrastructure, Tulfo said, livelihood assistance would be provided to residents, including the establishment of a small trading post and financial aid for families.

He said each household may receive livelihood support amounting to about PHP20,000 through coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, combining sustainable livelihood assistance and cash aid.

He also proposed building a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facility for troops and civilians, which would include recreational amenities, such as a mini-theater and other community spaces.

To improve access to essential services, he said, monthly transport services may be arranged for residents traveling to mainland Palawan, along with regular medical missions and the deployment of health workers.

“Let’s not give it up… It’s ours,” he said, reiterating the need to uphold the country’s rights in the area.

Tulfo added that continued development and support for local communities and security forces would help reinforce the country’s presence and ensure long-term stability in the island. (PNA)