Lawmakers believe PH already under crisis amid oil price surge

Aquino also called for the suspension of the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) on fuel to help cut down its prices.

“Isang buwan na po ang nakalipas mula nang nagsimula ang krisis sa middle east at naghahanap tayo ng sense of urgency sa pagtugon ng gobyerno dito,” he said.

(It has been a month since the crisis in the Middle East began, and we are looking for a sense of urgency in the government’s response to it.)

“Mga kasama, nasa krisis na po tayo. Sabi nga nila: ‘The best time to act was yesterday; the second-best time is right now.’ Ipakita po natin kaya nating magkaisa para sa taumbayan. At sa sabay-sabay natin at sama-samang pagkilos, alam ko po at alam po ninyo, malalampasan natin ang krisis na ito,” he added.

(Friends, we are already in a crisis. As they say, ‘The best time to act was yesterday; the second-best time is right now.’ Let us show that we can unite for the people. Through our collective and coordinated action, I know, and you know, that we can overcome this crisis.)

Senator JV Ejercito also agreed that the country is under crisis as the situation is no longer normal, stressing the need for the government to also prioritize the middle class Filipino families who also bear the economic impact of the ongoing crisis, considering that they do not receive government assistance.

Ejercito noted that while minimum wage earners, public utility vehicle drivers, overseas Filipino workers, and breadwinners are among the most vulnerable sectors, middle income earners are likewise carrying a significant burden.

“We also need to focus on our middle class income earners who make up 40 percent of our population. They are also sharing and bearing the brunt of this crisis but there is no aid provided for them,” he said.

“Now is the best time to assess what the government has been doing so far, and to inquire on the economic impact of the Middle East tension not just to our country as a whole, but more specifically to Filipino households,” he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the creation of a crisis committee to oversee government efforts in addressing concerns brought about by the looming global oil crisis.

Government projections indicate diesel prices may reach more than P130 per liter within the week, while gasoline could exceed P100 per liter. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)