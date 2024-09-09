Lawmakers lose temper as Alice Guo refuses to answer questions

TENSIONS rose during the Senate inquiry into the raided illegal Pogo hub on Monday, September 9, 2024, as lawmakers lost their temper with dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Alice Guo, who refused to answer their questions.

As lawmakers inquired about how she and some members of her family left the country, Guo refused to name the person who facilitated their escape, citing fears for her life.

She instead wrote the name of the person in a piece of paper upon the request of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada.

Guo requested the lawmakers not to say the name out loud.

“Do not tell the senators what to do with the information. Pinagbibigyan ka namin isulat sa papel,” Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality chair Senator Risa Hontiveros said.

“Nauubos na 'yung pasensya naming (Our patience is running out),” she added.

Hontiveros reminded Guo that she is well secured under the custody of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Guo said she is very willing to identify the names of the people who helped her but not publicly for safety purposes.

“Gustong-gusto mo pala (sabihin), e di sabihin mo. Nakakapikon ka na. Nakakagigil ka na,” Estrada responded.

(You want to say it, then say it. You’re getting annoying.)

Guo said the person who helped them leave was the one who initiated their escape.

“Siya nag-initiate...Nu'ng una po siya ang nagdesisyon para sa akin,” she said.

(He initiated it...He was the first to make the decision for me.)

“Actually, hindi po tulong ang hiningi ko sa kanya. Actually, to be exact, medyo pinagsalitaan ko po siya nang hindi maganda,” she added.

(Actually, I didn't ask him for help. Actually, to be exact, I spoke to him a little badly.)

Estrada continued to berate Guo, saying that it is “absurd” and “weird” that she cannot announce the name of the person who helped them.

“Pinagsalitaan mo siya nang masama pero siya ang nag-facilitate ng pagtakas ninyo sa Pilipinas...Siyempre 'pag ako pinagsalitaan mo nang masama, hindi na kita tutulungan,” Estrada said.

(You spoke ill of him but he was the one who facilitated your escape from the Philippines... Of course, if you speak ill of me, I will not help you.)

“Bakit 'di mo pwedeng i-divulge sa publiko? May sikreto ba kayo? This is just a simple question. Pinagsalitaan mo nang masama, absurd, para sa akin it’s weird, tapos siya pa ang tumulong sa iyo na makatakas sa Pilipinas,” he added.

(Why can't you divulge it to the public? Do you have a secret? This is just a simple question. You spoke ill of him, so it’s absurd and weird that he still helped you escape.)

Hontiveros said the name of the person who, according to Guo, helped them already surfaced in the previous hearings.

Estrada said the person identified by Guo is currently in Taiwan. He is a holder of five passports.

Guo said she is not aware of such information.

Guo also said that they, her supposed siblings Wesley and Shiela, left the Philippines by boat, one evening, sometime in July.

She said they boarded a yacht from a port in Metro Manila then transferred to a bigger boat in the middle of the ocean.

Guo said they stayed in the bigger boat’s room for several days. They were not allowed to go out or even check their cell phones.

“Madilim pa rin po...Basta dagat po (It was dark…We were on the sea),” she said.

“Siguro mga four or three or five (days). Basta matagal po...Four days po siguro... Hindi po kami pinapalabas… Kung puwede lang umatras, aatras na po ako...Nakakatakot po talaga… Gusto ko na po umuwi. Gusto ko na po bumalik,” she added.

(Maybe about four or three or five (days). It was long… Maybe four days... They did not let us out... If only I could retreat, I would retreat... It's really scary... I wanted to go home. I wanted to go back.)

Guo admitted she made a mistake of wanting to escape.

She said that from the big boat, they transferred again to a smaller boat, which brought them to Malaysia, not knowing where exactly they were since they were not allowed to look around.

Guo’s statements confirmed the earlier narration of Shiela on how they were able to escape.

The embattled former mayor insisted that no Philippine government official aided their escape, but lawmakers refused to believe this.

“Walang tumulong po ni isang Filipino or Filipina... Immigration, wala po. Government officials, wala rin po. Filipino, wala po. Wala pong tumulong,” she said.

(No Filipino or Filipina helped in our escape... None from the immigration, or government officials. No Filipino. No one helped.)

“That’s impossible. Imposibleng walang tumulong sayo upang makatakas dito sa Pilipinas (It’s impossible that no one helped in your escape from the Philippines),” Estrada responded.

Guo also denied paying those who facilitated their escape P200 million.

She also maintained that she is a Filipina after she was asked to confirm the fingerprint examination conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which ruled that she is one and the same as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.

She maintained that her father is Guo Jian Zhong and denied that her mother is Lin Wen Yi.

“Honestly, hindi ko po alam kung paano nangyari. Basta alam ko ako po si Alice Guo. At pasensya na rin po kung hindi kayo naniniwala…Lumaki po ako na alam ko Filipino ako,” she said.

(Honestly, I don't know how it happened. I just know I'm Alice Guo, and I'm sorry if you don't believe me...I grew up knowing I'm Filipino.)

“Ang alam ko po (All I know is) I was born in Tarlac,” she added.

Senator Loren Legarda accused Guo of continuously lying right on their faces.

Guo also refused to respond to other questions as she invoked her right to self-incrimination.

She vowed, however, to answer these allegations before the proper court.

For the second time, Guo was cited in contempt by the Senate.

“This is a blatant defiance of the legislative's constitutional power of inquiry. Lumalabas na pinaglalaruan mo ang aming batas at pinapaikot mo ang mga Pilipino, pero ibahin mo ang Senado,” said Hontiveros.

After the hearing, Guo was brought back to the PNP Custodial Facility where she was detained for graft and corruption charges.

Guo was arrested in Tangerang, Indonesia on September 3 on the basis of the arrest order issued by the Senate panel in relation to the ongoing probe into the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

The last time she attended the Senate investigation was in May. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)