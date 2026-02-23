Lawmakers seek to institutionalize February 25 as regular holiday

LAWMAKERS filed a measure at the House of Representatives seeking to declare February 25 a regular holiday to commemorate the Edsa People Power Revolution.

Akbayan representatives Chel Diokno, Percival Cendaña, and Dadah Ismula, along with Dinagat Islands Representative Arlene Bag-ao, introduced House Bill (HB) 7911.

The bill seeks to commemorate the “peaceful 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution that ousted President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., toppled the authoritarian regime that he established, and restored democracy in the Philippines.”

Lawmakers said in their explanatory note that the observance of February 25 has been subject to varying classifications in recent years, which diminished the recognition of its historical significance.

“Given its profound impact on the nation's democratic life, the State has the duty to preserve historical truth and honor the collective courage of the Filipino people,” the lawmakers said.

They said institutionalizing the event as a regular holiday declares that the spirit of the revolution remains central to national identity.

They added that democratic institutions endure only when citizens remain vigilant.

For decades after 1986, the anniversary was commemorated annually on February 25. Presidents declared it a special holiday or special non-working holiday through proclamations, which suspended work and classes.

In 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued a proclamation moving the holiday to February 24 under a policy called “holiday economics.” The National Government intended to encourage domestic tourism while recognizing the event.

However, Marcos Jr. omitted February 25 from the official holiday list in 2024 and 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)