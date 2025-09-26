Lawyer denies notarizing affidavit of flood-control witness

A LAWYER has denied notarizing the affidavit of retired Marine Orly Guteza, a former security personnel of embattled Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, who claimed he delivered bags of cash to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

In a letter to several media outlets that posted the full copy of Guteza’s affidavit, which he read during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigation on Thursday, September 25, Lawyer Petchie Rose Espera categorically denied notarizing, signing, or participating in the preparation of the document.

“The signature and notarial details attributed to me are falsified and unauthorized,” Espera said, as she asked media outlets to take down posts that included Guteza’s affidavit.

“The use of my name and notarial commission in connection with said document is spurious, fraudulent, and injurious to my reputation as a member of the Bar and as a commissioned notary public,” she added.

It was Senator Rodante Marcoleta who introduced Guteza during the proceedings.

Marcoleta said former Representative Michael Defensor introduced Guteza to him, saying the latter had knowledge of the delivery of bags of cash to Co and Romualdez.

In his affidavit, Guteza said among his duties as Co’s security personnel was to deliver “trash,” a term he said referred to cash contained in several pieces of luggage.

He claimed that from December 5, 2024 to August 2025, when he resigned from Co’s service, he delivered cash-filled luggage to residences believed to be owned by Romualdez at least three times.

In one instance, Guteza said they delivered 35 packages of cash to Romualdez’s residence in Taguig.

He said each luggage contained about P48 million based on notes attached to the bags.

Guteza added that the 35 pieces of luggage were part of the 46 delivered to Co by ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Yap.

He said 11 were brought to Co’s residence, also in Taguig. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)