Lawyer disbarred for issuing bouncing checks

THE Supreme Court (SC) has disbarred a lawyer for issuing two bouncing checks and failing to pay her debt despite demands.

In a per curiam decision, the SC en banc found Elerizza A. Libiran-Meteoro guilty of gross misconduct and disbarred her from the practice of law. She was also fined P35,000.

In 2013, Libiran-Meteoro issued postdated checks in favor of Maliliw Lending Corporation (Maliliw Lending) for a personal loan. When deposited on the respective due dates, however, the checks were dishonored for being drawn against a closed account or for not being sufficiently funded.

William S. Uy, a representative of Maliliw Lending, discovered that Libiran-Meteoro had been previously suspended from the practice of law for six months, for gross misconduct. He tried to call Libiran-Meteoro, but she ignored his calls, causing him damage in the amount of P245,000.

Acting on Uy’s complaint, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Commission on Bar Discipline (CBD) investigated the matter and recommended Libiran-Meteoro’s suspension for one year and payment of P245,000 to Uy.

The IBP Board of Governors (BOG) adopted the IBP CBD’s findings but deleted the ordered payment to Uy, which should be the subject of a separate civil action.

The IBP BOG also added a fine of P15,000 for Libiran-Meteoro’s failure to file the required pleadings and her non-appearance at the mandatory conference despite notice.

The SC affirmed the IBP BOG’s findings, but increased the penalty to disbarment.

The court ruled that Libiran-Meteoro’s acts of issuing worthless checks violated Republic Act 22, which penalizes making or drawing worthless checks. Such practice of putting valueless commercial papers in circulation injures the banking system and hurts society and the public interest.

As a member of the Bar, Libiran-Meteoro was expected not only to know the harmful effect of issuing worthless checks and the fact that this is prohibited, but to be the first to faithfully follow the law, said the SC.

The court lamented that not only were Libiran-Meteoro’s acts unlawful, they were dishonest and deceitful.

Her continued refusal to pay, much less acknowledge, her obligation, further show that her acts were willful and intentional, it said.

The court thus found that Libiran-Meteoro violated the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, specifically Canon II, Section 1, which prohibits lawyers from engaging in unlawful, dishonest, immoral or deceitful conduct, and Section 2, which requires lawyers to respect the law. These constitute gross misconduct, a serious offense.

Given her previous offense also for issuing bouncing checks and failing to pay her obligations, the court ruled that she should no longer be allowed to remain a member of the Bar.

She was also fined P35,000 for violating IBP rules and issuances when she failed to update her records, specifically her present address, resulting in serious delays in the proceedings as the IBP CBD had to try to serve her notices to three different addresses. (PR)