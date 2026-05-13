Lawyer Peter Haynes named as new Rodrigo Duterte counsel in ICC case

FORMER International Criminal Court (ICC) Bar Association president Peter Haynes was named as the new counsel of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been detained in The Hague over charges for crimes against humanity of murder in the country in relation to the implementation of his drug war.

In a three-page filing, Nicholas Kaufman informed the ICC of his withdrawal as Duterte’s counsel.

“Yesterday, the Defence team visited Mr. Duterte and documented both Mr. Duterte's release of Counsel from his representation and his desire to hire replacement Counsel -- Mr. Peter Haynes,” the document read.

﻿﻿﻿“Counsel has spoken to Mr. Haynes who has indeed confirmed that he is ready willing and able to assume immediate representation and that his terms of engagement have been agreed. Counsel informed Mr. Haynes of pending deadlines and Mr. Haynes assured him that he will be able to attend the status conference set for 27 May 2026,” it added.

Earlier, Kaufman said he was hired on a specific contract for the pretrial phase for the period of one year or the conclusion of the confirmation hearing.

Duterte’s longtime partner Honeylet Avancena and their daughter Veronica Duterte took charge of the selection and recommendation of the former President’s new counsel.

﻿“I am convinced that the continuity and efficacy of Mr. Duterte's representation will remain assured through Mr. Haynes, who has a wealth of experience at the International Criminal Court, and the existing defence team. Counsel thanks Mr. Haynes for his extremely graceful, supportive and collegial approach,” said Kaufman.

Among the ICC cases held by Haynes was that of Jean-Pierre Bemba, a Congolese politician and former rebel leader who was acquitted of crime against humanity in 2018.

Over the past 25 years of criminal and humanitarian law practice, Haynes held cases of murder, serious fraud, sexual offenses and human trafficking. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)