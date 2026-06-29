Lawyers: Baldwin exempted from AEP requirement

THE camp of former Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles coach Tab Baldwin said on Monday, June 29, 2026, that he is exempted from securing the required Alien Employment Permit (AEP) from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

At the motu proprio clarificatory conference conducted by DOLE, the lawyers of Baldwin, who was present during the hearing, said he no longer need to secure an AEP, as he is already in possession of an Alien Certificate of Registration (ACR).

"We are of the position that the AEP is not a requirement strictly applicable to our client in light of his permanent resident visa," said lawyer Daniel Darvin.

"This inquiry presupposes that Baldwin is required to secure an AEP. But we respectfully submit that he is not required to secure one," added lawyer Janella Flordeliza.

During the conference, it was revealed that Baldwin has no AEP from DOLE despite being the head coach of ADMU since 2016.

“The records of the Department of Labor and Employment reflect that he has neither applied for an Alien Employment Permit, nor has he filed an application for exemption," said DOLE Undersecretary Gerard Mosquera during the hearing.

"Based on Bureau of Local Employment records, your name is not listed as among foreign nationals granted with an AEP," said Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino.

This was affirmed by Baldwin himself as he personally attended the hearing, which lasted for about an hour.

"I do not have nor do I believe I have ever had a (AEP) card like that," said Baldwin.

An AEP is a permit issued by the DOLE to a foreign national who has the capacity and qualifications to be engaged in gainful employment by an employer in the Philippines in a position which no Filipino national is competent, able, and willing to perform at the time the application for AEP is filed.

To note, the DOLE inquiry was held to look into the work status and authority of Baldwin to work as a basketball coach in the Philippines.

The probe of DOLE comes following the death of Ateneo student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during the team building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)