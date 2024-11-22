Leaders criticize Sara Duterte for camping out at the House

THE leaders of the House of Representatives slammed Vice President Sara Duterte for violating the institution’s policies when she camped out at her brother’s office overnight.

In a statement, House Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, and Deputy Speaker David Suarez said that Duterte refused to heed the pleadings of their sergeant-at-arms to leave the building, prompting the declaration of a lockdown to ensure the safety and security of the people there, as well as the institution.

“Gusto naming ipaalala sa lahat, lalo na sa mga opisyal ng gobyerno, na may patakaran at protocol kaming sinusunod sa Malaking Kapulungan para tiyakin ang seguridad at kaayusan. Hindi ito basta-basta nilalabag kahit sino pa ang tao. Kapag hindi nasunod ang mga ito, para na rin nating sinira ang respeto sa institusyon na nagsisilbi sa taumbayan,” they said.

(We would like to remind everyone, especially government officials, that we have policies and protocols in place in the House of Representatives to ensure security and order. These are not to be easily violated, no matter who the person is. If these are not followed, it is as if we are destroying the respect for the institution that serves the public.)

“Ang Malaking Kapulungan ay para sa lahat ng Pilipino. Hindi ito lugar para abusuhin o gawing personal na espasyo kahit pa sino ka. Kung walang respeto sa mga simpleng patakaran, paano tayo magtitiwala na kaya nilang igalang ang mas malalaking responsibilidad na iniatang ng taongbayan sa kanila?” they added.

(The House of Representatives is for all Filipinos. It is not a place to be abused or turned into a personal space, no matter who you are. If there is no respect for simple rules, how can we trust that they can uphold the greater responsibilities entrusted to them by the people?)

On Thursday evening, November 21, after visiting her chief of staff, Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez, who was detained after being cited in contempt by the House committee on good government and public accountability amid its ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the use of funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), Duterte went straight to the office of Davao First District Representative Paolo Duterte and spent the night there.

Duterte then went back to visit Lopez on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, panel chairperson Joel Chua said they rejected Duterte’s request to join Lopez in detention.

“Hindi po siya [Vice President Duterte] allowed [sa loob ng detention] kasi hindi naman siya detainee,” Chua said in a press conference.

(She [Vice President Duterte] is not allowed [inside the detention] because she is not a detainee.)

“Hindi po natin napagbigyan kasi mayroon po tayong sinusunod na guidelines,” he added.

(We were not able to grant it because we have guidelines that we follow.)

Earlier, Duterte said she feels for her staff who are being dragged amid the political attacks that aim to pin her down.

Lopez was cited in contempt for 'undue interference' after she admitted to signing a letter sent to the Commission on Audit, asking it not to cooperate with the panel's subpoena for audit reports on the OVP and the Department of Education's (DepEd) use of confidential funds.

The panel is looking into the alleged misuse of public funds by the said agencies under Duterte's watch. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)