Legarda urges stronger national resolve to combat waste crisis

MANILA – As the Philippines observes National Zero Waste Month this January, Senator Loren Legarda stood firm in her call for a stronger national resolve to confront the country’s mounting waste crisis, warning that the window to prevent irreversible harm to the environment and public health is rapidly closing.

In a news release, Legarda said that while awareness has grown and community initiatives have flourished, the scale of the challenge demands deeper reforms and collective action.

“Zero Waste initiative is a national imperative. We must move beyond awareness into stronger, decisive action. Every Filipino has a responsibility, and every institution must rise to the challenge of safeguarding our environment and future generations,” she said.

The lawmaker’s call comes amid alarming data from the World Bank’s 2025 What a Waste global database report, which ranked the Philippines 27th among 50 countries generating the most municipal solid waste at 14.6 million tons annually.

Plastic waste comprised a significant portion, with experts warning that escalating waste volumes threaten public health, urban resilience, and the country’s climate adaptation efforts.

Legarda said mismanaged waste directly worsens flooding and disaster vulnerability.

In July 2025, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) collected over 600 tons of garbage across Metro Manila during heavy monsoon rains, including 526.8 tons from pumping stations and 76.9 tons from flooded areas.

Authorities confirmed that clogged waterways due to improper waste disposal intensified flooding in Metro Manila.

“Flooding is never just about rainfall; it is worsened by garbage choking our rivers and esteros. Every piece of trash becomes a barrier that endangers lives. Stronger waste discipline is the safeguard we can build together,” Legarda said.

As the nation begins Zero Waste Month 2026, Legarda reaffirmed her commitment to advancing reforms that strengthen producer responsibility, empower communities, and institutionalize support for waste workers.

“This is the beginning of another year of responsibility. But this time, it must be marked by decisive action and measurable results. Zero Waste is not a dream; it is a duty we owe to our country and to the future generations,” she said. (PR)