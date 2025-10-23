Legazpi bishop denounces Albay broadcaster killing

LEGAZPI Bishop Joel Baylon on Thursday, October 23, 2025, added his voice to those condemning the killing of local broadcaster Noel Bellen Samar in Albay.

In a statement, Baylon said he is one in denouncing such actions against Samar, who was shot several times on Monday.

"We share in their grief and express our solidarity with all who condemn this killing and who call for justice and accountability in the face of this senseless act of violence," said Baylon.

"Nothing can ever justify murder — not personal disputes, not political differences, not even appeals to public order or national security," he added.

The prelate expressed his sympathy to the ones left behind by the local broadcaster.

"In the name of the clergy and laity of the Diocese of Legazpi, I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family, friends, and colleagues of Noel Bellen Samar," said Baylon.

On Monday, Samar was shot by an unidentified gunman in Guinobatan, Albay.

After sustaining four gunshot wounds in the chest and abdomen, Samar died on Tuesday. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)