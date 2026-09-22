Lente opposes BSKE postponement bid

THE Legal Network for Truthful Elections (Lente) on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, expressed its strong opposition to the measure that will result in the postponement of the November 2 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

In a statement, Lente said it is against another postponement of the BSKE as it goes against the principle of accountability.

"Congress has passed a bill extending the term of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials from four to five years. The bill amends Republic Act No. 12232, thus moving the BSKE, originally scheduled for November 2, 2026, to November 2028," said Lente.

"Extending barangay and SK officials' terms again, without letting voters weigh in, is a step away from accountability at the government level closest to ordinary Filipinos," it added.

The poll watchdog then called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to quickly veto the measure and let the November 2 polls push through.

"We call on President Marcos to veto this bill," said Lente.

It said Marcos may manifest his determination for accountability by allowing the BSKE to push through on November 2.

"A veto of the bill by President Marcos is another step towards ending corruption at all levels of government," said Lente.

The House of Representatives earlier adopted the Senate’s version of the measure postponing the BSKE to November 2028.

The move paves the way for its direct transmission to Malacañang for President Bongbong Marcos' signature. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)