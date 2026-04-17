Lente opposes BSKE postponement push

THE Legal Network for Truthful Elections (Lente) expressed opposition on Friday, April 17, 2026, to the proposal to postpone the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), citing a previous ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) as basis.

In a statement, Lente said it is not in favor of resetting the BSKE, which could be the third time in the past six years that the village and youth polls could be delayed.

"Postponing the barangay and SK elections deprives the Filipino voters of the most accessible accountability mechanism. So we again call on Congress to not postpone the November elections. Do not repeat what has been done in the past," said Lente.

"Lente firmly opposes the proposed postponement of the November 2026 BSKE," it added.

The poll watchdog said this is because a 2023 SC ruling has decided that elections may not be postponed for the purpose of saving or realigning funds.

"Even under the Covid-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court ruled that realigning election funds to executive programs was unconstitutional," said Lente.

"The court found that the legislature's intent, however 'well-intentioned', was 'arbitrary and unconstitutional'," it added.

The Lente stressed, however, that it understands and acknowledges the reasoning being used by those pushing for the BSKE postponement.

"Lente calls on Congress and the executive to exhaust all available fiscal and legislative remedies for the energy crisis," it said. "(That is) without undermining Filipinos' right to choose their local leaders, and not at the expense of democracy."

Earlier, Deputy Speaker and Bacolod City Representative Albee Benitez pushed for another postponement of the November 2026 BSKE.

Benitez said the funds allocated for the BSKE will be better spent in helping the sectors affected by the rising prices of fuels and other basic commodities. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)