‘Leon’ exits PAR

LEON (Kong-rey) exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) as a severe tropical storm on Friday, November 1, 2024.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Leon was last spotted at 550 kilometers north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 140 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa.

The storm continued to move northward at 20 km/h.

All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted.

“Leon is now outside the Philippine area of responsibility and is heading towards the East China Sea,” said Pagasa.

“Leon is forecast to further weaken throughout the forecast period due to unfavorable environmental conditions,” it added.

Pagasa said, however, that the wind flow coming toward the circulation of Leon will still bring gusty conditions (strong to gale-force) over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northeastern mainland Cagayan, and eastern Isabela, especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)