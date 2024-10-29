‘Leon’ intensifies into a typhoon

LEON has intensified into a typhoon as it moves over the waters east of Cagayan, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Leon was located east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 160 km/h. The typhoon has a central pressure of 965 hPa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) have been issued for several areas.

TCWS 2 is in effect for Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, and the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan, including Gattaran, Baggao, Lal-Lo, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Santa Ana, and Pe.

The northeastern portion of Isabela, including Divilacan, Palanan, and Maconacon, is also under TCWS 2.

TCWS 1 was hoisted over the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Aurora, the northern portion of Quezon (including Polillo Islands), Camarines Norte, parts of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, and the northeastern portion of Sorsogon.

Pagasa said Leon will move generally west-northwest on Tuesday and turn northwest on Wednesday, making landfall along the eastern coast of Taiwan on Thursday, October 31, in the afternoon or evening.

The weather bureau also said that after crossing Taiwan, Leon will continue northward over the Taiwan Strait toward the East China Sea, exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday evening or early Friday morning, November 1.

Leon is expected to be at or near its peak intensity during its closest approach to Batanes.

Pagasa also reported an increasing likelihood that Leon could reach super typhoon status.

Residents in affected areas were urged to prepare for severe weather conditions. (KST)