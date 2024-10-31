Leon moves away from Batanes, heads to Taiwan

SUPER Typhoon Leon (Kong-rey) has maintained its strength while moving away from Batanes and heading toward Taiwan Thursday morning, October 31, 2024.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 11 a.m. advisory that Leon’s center was located 110 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes as of 10 a.m.

The super typhoon was packing maximum winds of 195 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 920 hPa while moving northwestward at 20 km/h.

Pagasa said that Leon has reached its peak intensity while passing close to Batanes, adding that it may weaken into a typhoon over the next 12 hours prior to landfall over Taiwan.

“Its interaction with the mountainous region of Taiwan will result in a continuous weakening trend for the rest of the forecast period,” said the weather bureau.

Batanes remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 4, while the northern portion of Babuyan Islands was placed under TCWS 3.

Placed under TCWS 2 were the rest of Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Pamplona, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Claveria, Gattaran, Lasam, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Santa Ana), the northern portion of Apayao (Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Calanasan, Flora), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Sarrat, Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, San Nicolas, Dumalneg, Laoag City).

TCWS 1 was hoisted over the rest of Cagayan, Isabela, the rest of Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Bakun, Buguias), the rest of Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

Pagasa said the wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone.

“Local winds may be slightly stronger/enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds. Winds are less strong in areas sheltered from the prevailing wind direction,” it said.

It added that Leon was forecast to move northwestward over the seas of extreme northern Luzon until it makes landfall along the eastern coast of Taiwan by Thursday afternoon, October 31.

After crossing the landmass of Taiwan, Leon will then turn northeastward over Taiwan Strait toward the East China Sea and exit the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday night or early morning Friday, November 1.

A second landfall over mainland China is not ruled out during this period, said Pagasa. (LMY)