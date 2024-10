‘Leon’ nears PH, with many shelters still crammed after ‘Kristine’

It was blowing northwestward and was predicted to pass near the northernmost Philippine province of Batanes before slamming into southeastern Taiwan on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

“We are still recovering from the two previous typhoon and storm and here we go again,” Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco told The Associated Press.

“We’re going around now to supervise the forced evacuation of people, especially those whose houses were severely damaged by the last storm,” Cayco said.

Elsewhere across the northern Philippines, more than 300,000 people displaced last week by Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami), remained in emergency shelters as the new typhoon approached, Office of Civil Defense officials said.

Forecasters also warned of a “life-threatening storm surge reaching two to three meters (6.5 to 9.8 feet)” that could be whipped up by Leon in low-lying coasts of Batanes and the nearby Babuyan cluster of islands.

All ships and cargo vessels were advised to remain in ports and those at sea should seek shelter or safe harbor as soon as possible until winds and waves subside.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who oversees disaster-response efforts, ordered the forced evacuation of people in high-risk areas threatened by Leon.

“We always aim for zero casualty in the event of disasters, so we strongly urge the public to heed our protocols,” Teodoro said.

While Leon was expected to blow off the northern Philippines, its extensive rain band with a width of more than 600 kilometers (373 miles) could lash the entire main northern region of Luzon, the country’s most populous, the government said.

Tropical Storm Kristine, which blew out of the northern Philippines last Friday, October 25, left at least 145 dead and 37 missing mostly in widespread flooding and landslides and affected more than seven million people in nearly 11,000 mostly rural villages, the government’s disaster-mitigation agency said.

More than 111,000 houses were damaged, many inundated by floods and swollen rivers. Kristine dumped up to two months’ worth of rain in just 24 hours in some regions, setting off flash floods that swept away cars and trapped people on their roofs.

At the height of last week’s onslaught, officials in the hard-hit region of Bicol, southeast of the capital of Manila, appealed frantically for more rescue boats to save thousands of villagers trapped in rising floodwaters.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the disaster-prone Philippines each year.

In 2013, Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones in the world, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages and caused several cargo ships to ran aground inland and smash into houses and people in the central Philippines. (AP)