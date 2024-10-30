Leon now a super typhoon; landfall in Batanes possible

LEON, the 12th tropical cyclone in the Philippines this year, continued to threaten the extreme northern Luzon as it intensified into a super typhoon Wednesday morning, October 30, 2024.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the center of Leon was spotted at 350 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 925 hPa.

The super typhoon was moving west northwestward at 10 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said that Leon will be closest to Batanes from late evening Wednesday to Thursday morning, adding that a landfall in Batanes is also not ruled out.

“This super typhoon will be near or at peak intensity during its closest point of approach to Batanes. The landfall of Leon over Taiwan will result in a continuous weakening trend for the rest of the forecast period,” said Pagasa.

The weather bureau has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 3 in Batanes, the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Camiguin Island, Calayan Island), and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana) in Luzon.

TCWS 2 was hoisted over the rest of Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Naguilian, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Mallig, Maconacon, Burgos, City of Cauayan, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Roxas, Aurora, San Manuel), Apayao, Kalinga, the northern and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), and Ilocos Norte.

The rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, the northeastern portion of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Paniqui, Moncada, Anao, San Manuel, Pura, Ramos, Victoria, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, City of Tarlac, La Paz), the northern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel), the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan), and the northern and eastern portions of Catanduanes (Pandan, Gigmoto, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Baras, Caramoran) were placed under TCWS 1.

Pagasa said that TCWS 4 will be hoisted over Batanes Wednesday afternoon, October 30, in anticipation of potentially destructive typhoon-force winds from Leon.

The hoisting of TCWS 5 has also not been ruled out should Leon moves to the left of its forecast track, said Pagasa.

The weather bureau also said that the wind flow coming toward the circulation of Leon will bring gusty conditions (strong to gale-force) over the following localities (especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds) outside wind signal areas:

* October 30: Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, most of Visayas, and Dinagat Islands.

* October 31: Aurora, Batangas, Quezon, Mimaropa, and Bicol Region.

* November 1: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora.

Pagasa warned that there will be a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge reaching two to three meters above normal tide levels in the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

It also raised a gale warning over the seaboard of northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of central and southern Luzon.

Pagasa said that Leon was forecast to move northwestward over the Philippine Sea until it makes landfall along the eastern coast of Taiwan Wednesday afternoon, October 31.

After crossing the landmass of Taiwan, Leon will then turn north northwestward to northeastward over the Taiwan Strait toward the East China Sea and exit the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday evening or Friday early morning (November 1).

“A second landfall over mainland China is not ruled out during this period,” said Pagasa. (LMY)