'Leon' to bring gusty winds; signal no. 1 up in parts of Cagayan

MANILA – The weather bureau reported on Monday that Tropical Storm Leon would bring gusty winds over many parts of the country , while several areas in mainland Cagayan were under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Leon could intensify in the next 24 hours and may reach the severe tropical storm category by Monday afternoon.

The cyclone is forecast to pass closely over the Batanes area by Wednesday or Thursday, PAGASA said.

The eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Peñablanca), the eastern part of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Ilagan City, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue), and the northeastern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga) will experience strong winds.

Strong to gale-force winds are also forecast in Batangas, most of Mimaropa, most of the Bicol Region, the Visayas, most of Northern Mindanao, and most of the Caraga Region due to Leon.

Depending on how close the cyclone will be during its north-northwestward movement over the Philippine Sea, its outer rainbands could affect extreme Northern Luzon. Further, it may also affect Visayas and Mindanao.

Leon packing a maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 105 kph. It was last seen 840 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

Very rough seas may be experienced in the seaboard of Batanes making sea travel risky to all types or tonnage of vessels, PAGASA warned. (PNA)