Leon turns into severe tropical storm; Luzon areas under wind signal

LEON, the 12th tropical cyclone to have entered the Philippine area of responsibility, has intensified into a severe tropical storm, said the state weather bureau on Monday, October 28, 2024.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the center of Leon was located at 735 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora or 780 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela, with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 115 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 1 was hoisted over several areas in Luzon, including Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Natonin, Paracelis), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista), the eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela), the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan), and the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone.

“Local winds may be slightly stronger/enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds. Winds are less strong in areas sheltered from the prevailing wind direction,” it said.

It added that minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under TCWS 1.

Pagasa also warned that the highest wind signal that may be hoisted during the occurrence of Leon is TCWS 3 or 4, especially in extreme northern Luzon.

In its advisory, the weather bureau said that the wind flow coming toward the circulation of Leon will bring gusty conditions (strong to gale-force) over the following areas (especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds):

• October 28: Batangas, most of Mimaropa, most of Bicol Region, Visayas, most of Northern Mindanao, and most of Caraga Region.

• October 29: Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Camiguin.

• October 30: Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Negros Occidental, and Northern Samar.

A gale warning will be hoisted over the northern and eastern seaboards of northern Luzon Monday afternoon, said Pagasa.

It added that based on its forecast, Leon will move west northwestward Monday through Tuesday morning (October 29), then turn northwestward until it makes landfall along the eastern coast of Taiwan on Thursday (October 31) evening or Friday (November 1) early morning.

After crossing the landmass of Taiwan, Leon will then turn to the northeast toward the east China Sea and exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning or afternoon, Pagasa added

Pagasa is not discounting the possibility of further westward shift in the track forecast of Leon, but stressed that it will be within the limits of the forecast confidence cone.

“As such, a landfall or close approach scenario on Batanes is not ruled out,” it said.

“This tropical cyclone is expected to rapidly intensify throughout its passage over the Philippine Sea and may reach typhoon category within 24 hours. Furthermore, there is an increasing chance that Leon will reach super typhoon category during its period of closest approach to Batanes,” it added. (LMY)