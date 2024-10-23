Leonardo confirms reward scheme in Duterte’s drug war

RETIRED police colonel Edilberto Leonardo confirmed on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, the reward scheme for police personnel under the drug war of the former administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

During the resumption of the House QuadComm inquiry into the alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during Duterte’s bloody drug war, Leonardo answered in affirmative when asked if he believes in the testimonies of retired police colonel Royina Garma on the system, which offers monetary rewards to police personnel in exchange for the killing of drugs suspects.

“Meron po akong naririnig, Mister Chair. Pero wala po akong personal knowledge, Mister Chair,” he said.

(I've heard something, Mr. Chair. But I don't have personal knowledge, Mr. Chair.)

On October 11, Garma emotionally read out her affidavit directly implicating Duterte in the EJKs carried out by the Philippine National Police (PNP) during the crackdown against illegal drugs under his administration.

She said that in May 2016, months before Duterte took office, he asked her to find someone “capable of implementing the war on drugs on a national scale, replicating the Davao model.”

Garma said the Davao model referred to the system involving payments and rewards in three levels: reward if the suspect is killed, funding of planned operations, and refund of operational expenses.

She said the incentive ranges from P20,000 to P1 million depending on the level of threat of the neutralized drug personality.

Garma said she later learned that Duterte tapped Leonardo through a police personnel Arthur Nasolis to carry out the Davao model.

She said Leonardo is the one calling the shots on who to include or remove from the drug list as well as the threat level of the personalities included.

Leonardo said the Oplan Double Barrel of the PNP was implemented instead of the Davao model.

“Actually, plano lang po yun, na parang Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao po, lalagyan ng mga tao. Ganun po ang plano namin. Tumulong po sa war on drugs, Mr. Chair. Ganun na ho ‘yun,” Leonardo said.

(Actually, that's just a plan, like Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, to assign people there. That's our plan—to help with the war on drugs, Mr. Chair. That's how it is.)

“Matapos kami magplano na hindi naman pala uubra, ‘yun pong Davao model, kasi ay ‘yung Tokhang actually, ang ibig sabihin ay kakatok, tapos ay pakikiusapan na sumurrender na. ‘Yun po ang gagawing national scale na i-implement ng PNP under Oplan Double Barrel,” he added.

(After we planned something that wouldn't actually work, the Davao model, which is what Tokhang means—knocking and then asking people to surrender. That will be implemented on a national scale by the PNP under Oplan Double Barrel.)

The Oplan Double Barrel includes the controversial Oplan Tokhang where police officers conduct house-to-house visitation of alleged drug users to encourage them to surrender to the authorities in order for them to be given assistance to help them mend their ways.

Leonardo also denied financially benefiting from Duterte’s drug war.

'Deeply rooted'

Earlier in the hearing, former Senator Leila de Lima claimed that Duterte’s reward system for the implementation of his campaign against illegal drugs is “deeply rooted,” noting that it has been going on since his tenure as the mayor of Davao City.

De Lima, who is a former chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), cited the results of their investigation in 2009 against the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS), which carried out the killings amid Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign.

She said it was found that the DDS hitmen were being paid around P15,000 for each killing, with P5,000 given to "police handlers," while the remaining P10,000 was split among the assassins.

De Lima has been detained from February 2017 to March 2024 over alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

All the drug cases against De Lima have already been dismissed.

Charges filed against her were based on the testimonies of several individuals during a Senate investigation in 2016, particularly self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, who linked de Lima to the illegal drug trade inside the National Bilibid Prison (NBP) during her stint as Secretary of Justice and alleged that she accepted millions in drug money from him to fund her senatorial race.

Espinosa later recanted his statements against De Lima, claiming they were purely lies made after he was allegedly coerced, pressured, intimidated, and seriously threatened by the police.

He added that he had no option but to invent stories and cooperate, or else he and some members of his family would suffer the same fate as his father, who was killed by the police while detained at the Baybay City Jail.

In the same hearing, Police Colonel Jovie Espenido, who was tagged as the drug war’s poster boy due to the successful operations he led against drug suspects, confirmed Espinosa’s claims that former police chief and now Senator Bato dela Rosa asked him to link De Lima to the illegal drug trade.

Dela Rosa earlier denied Espinosa’s claims.

Meanwhile, Garma somehow confirmed De Lima’s “deeply rooted” claims as she admitted having knowledge about the DDS as early as 1999 when she was assigned at the Davao City Police Station.

“It was common knowledge among officers that almost all station commanders had special teams designated for specific operations. Although I did not know the identities of these teams, a culture of silence prevailed among police officers in Davao regarding such matters,” Garma said.

Garma said she received P20,000 twice over the neutralization of “Akyat Bahay” suspects on two occasions during her assignment in Davao City.

She also said during her time, all station commanders were required to submit reports on successful police operations to the Davao local government by the end of each month.

She said each case was allocated P5,000 as reimbursement for operational expenses such as buy-bust cash, meals, gasoline, and payments for agents. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)