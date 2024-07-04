Leonardo DiCaprio joins call to protect Masungi Georeserve

LEONARDO DiCaprio, the renowned actor and environmentalist, took to Instagram to voice his support for the protection of the Masungi Georeserve in Rizal province, Philippines.

In his post, DiCaprio highlighted the remarkable restoration efforts undertaken by local communities in the late 1990s, which transformed the once illegally deforested area into a lush mountain rainforest landscape.

However, the conservation success of Masungi is now under threat, as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has threatened to cancel the agreement that safeguards the area from land grabbing activities.

DiCaprio said this cancellation would undermine the internationally acclaimed conservation efforts and leave Masungi vulnerable to mining, logging, and illegal developments once again.

"Join local rangers in calling on President @bongbongmarcos to intervene and continue to protect Masungi. Conservation successes like Masungi serve as a reminder that the Philippines can become a leader in sustainability, eco-tourism, biodiversity protection, and climate action. Protect Masungi Georeserve," DiCaprio told his 61.8 million Instagram followers. (Stephanie Joy Famoso, NWSSU intern)