Leptospirosis cases bring kidney institute ER to 'overcapacity'

THE National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) on Friday, August 9, 2024, said its emergency room (ER) is at currently overcapacity due to the surge in leptospirosis cases.

In a press conference, NKTI Deputy Executive Director for Medical Services Dr. Romina Danguilan reported how the number of patients in the ER is way more than the 60-bed capacity.

"Currently, there are 120 patients in the ER... the 67 leptospirosis cases are way above our usual numbers," said Danguilan.

This was seconded by NKTI Emergency Room Services head Dr. Russell Villanueva.

"Our ER is already at full capacity or even beyond our bed capacity," said Villanueva.

Danguilan said being overcapacity has forced the hospital staff to work overtime.

"You can imagine that our staff are already overworked. They cannot go home because we need the manpower to monitor patients," said Danguilan.

On Thursday, reports came out that the NKTI gymnasium has been converted into a leptospirosis ward due to an influx of patients.

In a separate statement, the Department of Health (DOH) advised the public to consider going to other hospitals to get the proper leptospirosis treatment.

It said this is instead of forcing themselves into the NKTI, which is already overwhelmed with patients.

"To allow for prompt management, doctors and their suspect or probable leptospirosis patients are hereby advised to divert to nearby equally capable hospitals," said the DOH.

The health department said the coordination and referral of leptospirosis patients in Metro Manila may be done thru the DOH - Metro Manila [(02) 8531-0037; (0920) 283-2758] or DOH Central Hotline [(0917) 837-0631]. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)