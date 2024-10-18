Leptospirosis cases climb in September

ON THE heels of successive typhoons that hit the country in September, the Department of Health (DOH) on Friday, October 18, 2024, reported an increase in the number of leptospirosis cases in the Philippines.

In a statement, the DOH said it has observed an increase in leptospirosis cases from September 8 to 21, with 774 new cases.

"(This is) twice as high as the 381 new cases reported from August 25 to September 7," said the DOH.

The latest increase goes in accordance with the overall trend in 2024, as the total leptospirosis cases have reached 5,835.

"(This) marks a 16 percent increase from the 5,050 cases reported during the same period last year," said the department.

On the other hand, the DOH said there have been 509 reported deaths caused by leptospirosis.

"The number is 11 percent lower than the 570 deaths recorded during the same period last year," said the DOH.

With typhoons and flooding still expected for the rest of 2024, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa reminded the public anew to avoid floodwaters as much as possible.

If one has to go through them, he said they must wear closed and protective footwear, and wash exposed skin in order to lower the risk of leptospirosis infection.

"Seek consultation immediately even if without wounds or symptoms of leptospirosis. It is better to be healthy after a visit to the health center than be admitted later for dialysis at a hospital because of leptospirosis," said Herbosa. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)